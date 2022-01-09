“Against The Ropes” is now available to stream on the Roku Channel. The eight-episode series is about Kayla Sparks and her journey to becoming a pro wrestler.

Sparks made a few appearances on AEW: Dark Elevation last year. In one appearance, she faced former AEW Women’s Champion Riho.

Sparks also wrestled for Beyond Wrestling’s Women’s Wrestling Revolution promotion and Mission Pro Wrestling.

The series stars Marissy Rose Brightman, Nicole Alexander, David Smilow, and Jackie Adragna.

After its limited run on the Roku Channel, “Against The Ropes” will be picked up by Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

