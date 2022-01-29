As seen in the YouTube video below, an “alternative” trailer to WWE 2K22 has made its way online and features new glimpses at character models and gameplay. Top stars like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and other favorites like Asuka and Rey Mysterio are seen throughout the video.

It also shows some match stipulations to choose from, as is usual with each new WWE game. A ladder match is shown for a brief moment and some backstage brawling. We also see Kevin Owens and Big E battling in a race to the top of a steel cage, similar to their battle on the December 6, 2021 episode of RAW.

Each WWE superstar in the game has a ranking number based on their in-ring abilities. It was recently revealed that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley received an impressive 91 overall rating.

Other WWE Stars have also received their ranking numbers and they took to social media for the reveal. Drew McIntyre, similar to Lashley, scored a 91 overall rating. While the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and last year’s women’s Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair, received an 86.

As we previously noted, WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. Four editions of the game will available to purchase:

– Standard Edition: ($59.99 USD on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC); $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S)) – Available in both physical and digital formats.

– Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99 USD) – Includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles (*PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version).

– Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format) – Includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited-edition WWE SuperCard content (*included in-box for physical copies only; WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content). The Deluxe Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

– nWo 4-Life Digital Edition ($119.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Includes the Standard Edition; all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition; MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last.

2K says players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card. For physical pre-orders of the Standard Edition, items will be redeemed in-game via a code provided in the box. The pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

You can see the announcements below:

Not what I wanted my rating to be, but it’ll do…for now! @WWEgames 👊🏾 https://t.co/F4VHeYKHVj — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 24, 2022

Talk Less! Clay More! 🗡️ @DMcIntyreWWE is here to reveal his official rating. Pre-order today and wield the power of the Scottish Warrior in #WWE2K22! pic.twitter.com/PgUxWBeYFU — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) January 25, 2022

