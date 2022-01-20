New details on the upcoming release of WWE 2K22 were released on Thursday. The game’s publishing label 2K is promising a long list of upgrades for the flagship WWE video game franchise.

WWE 2K22 is the first installment in the franchise since WWE 2K20 was released in October 2019. That entry had a number of issues and received lackluster reviews from critics. Sony offered refunds to unsatisfied buyers.

2K is promising that WWE 2K22 will “hit different”. It says the game will feature a redesigned gameplay engine, new controls, upgraded visuals, and all-new game modes.

“WWE 2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete control over the WWE experience,” Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K, said in a news release.

Among the features in WWE 2K22 will be a MyGM mode. It’s the first time the feature has been included in a WWE video game since RAW vs SmackDown 2008. It’s also the first time the mode will be available since 2K acquired the rights to the franchise in 2011. 2K says The MyGM mode will allow players to draft rosters and develop rivalries.

WWE 2K22 will also introduce a new MyFACTION mode. 2K players will be able to “collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates”.

WWE 2K22 will include an upgraded Creation Suite. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the game will allow cross-platform sharing of players’ creations, including their “custom Superstar personas, arenas, and championships”.

Rey Mysterio is on the cover of WWE 2K22. 2K said he was chosen “in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar”. Mysterio will be featured in the game’s 2K Showcase mode. Players will be invited to relive “iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous matches”.

“Representing the culture of Lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” Mysterio said in a news release from 2K. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. Four editions of the game will available to purchase.

Standard Edition: ($59.99 USD on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC); $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S)) – Available in both physical and digital formats.

Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99 USD) – Includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles (*PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version).

Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format) – Includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited-edition WWE SuperCard content (*included in-box for physical copies only; WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content). The Deluxe Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

nWo 4-Life Digital Edition ($119.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Includes the Standard Edition; all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition; MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last.

2K says players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card. For physical pre-orders of the Standard Edition, items will be redeemed in-game via a code provided in the box. The pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

