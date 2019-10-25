WWE Games has released a statement to fans in response to the many issues they have experienced since launch day on Tuesday.

"We are listening closely to the feedback that's been shared regarding WWE 2K20 and are aware of the concerns some players are reporting. We're working hard to investigate these concerns and address them as necessary. We expect to have an initial patch ready in the next two weeks, with others to follow. Stay tuned to WWEGames social media channels for more information," the statement reads.

As we've noted, the "#FixWWE2K20" hashtag has been trending for days with players venting about hundreds of issues with the game, from in-game issues such as glitches and missing features, to issues with fans not physically receiving all of the advertised items with their Collector's Editions. You can read our original report on the issues by clicking here, and you can read our report on how WWE Hall of Famer Edge is planning on helping fans by clicking here, and you can click here to read our report on Sony issuing refunds to PlayStation 4 users.

