The January 22 edition of NJPW STRONG is from the December Nemesis tapings. In the main event, Rocky Romero, Taylor Rust, and Fred Rosser defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger, and Tom Lawlor.

Bad Dude Tito also made his NJPW debut against Juice Robinson.

Below are the results:

* Juice Robinson defeated Bad Dude Tito

* Royce Isaacs defeated Lucas Riley

* Taylor Rust, Fred Rosser, & Rocky Romero defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger & Tom Lawlor

STRONG airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

Time for the #njpwstrong debut of @BADDUDEtito as he faces Juice Robinson! pic.twitter.com/4D0KJpVKv3 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

Both men thinking the same thing. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/DNQvyz19qV — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

.@azucarRoc wasting no time going after Black Tiger in the main event! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/N6pXy5zGl7 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

It wouldn’t be a Team Filthy match without a little posing. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/uNDmf4S6iE — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

For the first time in a year @_TaylorRust is competing in a NJPW ring! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/ZT1c6T6lo3 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

