The January 22 edition of NJPW STRONG is from the December Nemesis tapings. In the main event, Rocky Romero, Taylor Rust, and Fred Rosser defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger, and Tom Lawlor.

Bad Dude Tito also made his NJPW debut against Juice Robinson.

Below are the results:

* Juice Robinson defeated Bad Dude Tito

* Royce Isaacs defeated Lucas Riley

* Taylor Rust, Fred Rosser, & Rocky Romero defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger & Tom Lawlor

STRONG airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

 

 

 

