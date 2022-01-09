Tonight’s NJPW Strong episode was from the Nemesis tapings. In the main event, AEW star Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd.

Below are the results:

* TJP defeated The DKC

* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) defeated Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater

* Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd

We get a look at the debuting @KEiTAyourHeart to start things off against @DashingChrisBey!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/7PTpYKNjrO — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]