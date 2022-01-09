Tonight’s NJPW Strong episode was from the Nemesis tapings. In the main event, AEW star Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd.
Below are the results:
* TJP defeated The DKC
* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) defeated Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater
* Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd
The opening match in underway on #njpwstrong! @MegaTJP takes control of @Dylankylecox. pic.twitter.com/prYLCTvGAn
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
The brave @ClearLikeWater1 stands toe-to-toe with @Hiku_Leo!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/7WAApe5AkW
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
We get a look at the debuting @KEiTAyourHeart to start things off against @DashingChrisBey!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/7PTpYKNjrO
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
The main event is underway! @GabrielKidd_ vs @MadKing1981 on #njpwstrong! pic.twitter.com/DQqKqv8qs1
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
.@GabrielKidd_ & @MadKing1981 are now going chop for chop!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/m8AvMVypiC
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
What a war!
Both @GabrielKidd_ & @MadKing1981 show their fighting spirit in this one. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/OVRJpZkArm
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
