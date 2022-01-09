Tonight’s NJPW Strong episode was from the Nemesis tapings. In the main event, AEW star Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd.

Below are the results:

*  TJP defeated The DKC

* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) defeated Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater

* Eddie Kingston defeated Gabriel Kidd

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Follow usFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.
counter