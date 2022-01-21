In an appearance on Cassio’s Cut WWE’s Paul Heyman was asked about ECW, the promotion he owned, promoted and booked during the 1990s and served as head writer for after WWE relaunched it in 2006. One of the things ECW didn’t have during its heyday was the advent of social media. It’s a platform Paul Heyman believes they would’ve exploited.

“We would’ve exploited it like every other opportunity and every other platform that we had,” Heyman said. “I can’t tell you that it would have hurt ECW because if it hurt ECW then I wouldn’t have been doing my job understanding the parameters and the opportunities that are presented by any platform or any concept or distribution that was happening at the time. Then again, would it have helped? One would only hope. People who sit there and say ‘well, this ruined this industry.’ It means you couldn’t keep up.

“Blackberry couldn’t keep up with smartphones, so Blackberry went away. Vinyl Records, though Vinyl is making some sort of a comeback now, but it’s really more of a novelty, Vinyl Records couldn’t keep up with CDs. CDs couldn’t keep up with streaming. Network television can’t keep with Netflix. So either you adapt to the distribution platforms that surround you, or you become obsolete. So would social media have helped ECW? It better have because the obligations would have been on us or we would have gone out of business faster than we did anyway.”

Paul Heyman will accompany WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

