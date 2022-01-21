Paul Heyman has reminded the world of his prediction from 1991 that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin would become the biggest star in the business a decade later.

Heyman cited an article from WCW Magazine where he referred to his Dangerous Alliance stablemate as “the young lion of WCW, an incredible specimen still five or six years away from his prime.” Heyman also declared that Austin would “singlehandedly dominate the sport” in the new millennium.

Timestamp: 1991 When The Dangerous Alliance was formed in WCW, the key acquisition, from my perspective, was the World TV Champion (“Stone Cold”) Steve Austin. In fact, in the WCW Magazine, I wrote that Steve was a “specimen still five or six years away from his prime. When the year 2000 arrives, this man will singlehandedly dominate the sport.” I attach screen two of this post as evidence, exhibit number one (screenshot of the WCW Magazine article) for your review. Reigning, Defending, UNDISPUTED #GOAT right here!

As seen in the Instagram post below, Heyman attached a screengrab of the WCW Magazine article, along with photo of him and Austin from their days together in Dangerous Alliance.

During his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions in 2015, Heyman revealed WCW higher-ups were against the idea of putting Austin in his Dangerous Alliance faction. Heyman recalled arguing with WCW brass, telling them Austin was “going to become the next big thing.” A few years later, Heyman gave Austin the ECW platform to cut unscripted promos, which Austin credits as the foundation of the “Stone Cold” persona. Austin has also credited Heyman and Brian Pillman as the men who taught him how to cut a promo.

