WWE’s Paul Heyman joined Cassio’s Cut to talk about the Road to WrestleMania live event coming to Huntsville in March. Heyman noted the show’s importance, as well as the importance of live events on the Road to WrestleMania in general. He believes doing something to “upset the apple cart” on the way to WWE’s big show is necessary in order to grab headlines.

“Well what’s interesting about this show is that it’s so close to WrestleMania,” Heyman said. “And there’s a big mindset here in WWE right now to always shake things up. It’s why we do a draft every year. And heading into WrestleMania, the question then becomes ‘who’s going upset the apple cart? Who’s going to do something that completely disrupts the patterns that emerge on the way to WrestleMania?’ And doing it on live television is what people expect. Doing it at a live event is something completely different. It’s how you really grab a headline today.

“If you look at news cycles today, if I were to advocate for someone to do something historic or council, someone, to completely change the plans going into WrestleMania, I wouldn’t do it on television. I would do it at a live event, because it’s where people least expect it, and doing something that’s unexpected gets far more publicity than doing something that’s expected. So, if I’m a fan, and I am one, and I’m anywhere near Huntsville, Alabama, I’m getting tickets to this event because that’s where something historic is going to happen on the road to WrestleMania that completely changes the dynamic of a show that goes in history.”

Paul Heyman is currently serving as the advocate and manager for longtime associate, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He will accompany Lesnar for his match against Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

