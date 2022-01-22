The impressive lineup for this year’s WrestleCon 2022 continues to grow, as AEW star and announcer Paul Wight will now be part of the event. Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons in WWE), has also been confirmed for WrestleCon.

The event will take place Thursday, March 31 – Saturday, April 2 during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

It was also recently revealed that Impact and AAA will present live events during the convention. AAA will run on Thursday, March 31 at 5pm, while Impact will run on Friday, April 1 at 9pm.

The star-studded lineup for WrestleCon 2022 grows, including appearances by Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), Kurt Angle, Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, and many others. You can see the growing lineup below:

*The former Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda.

*Kurt Angle.

*Paul Wight aka Big Show during his WWE tenure.

*WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

*Bull Nakano.

*Mark and Jay Briscoe.

*Westin Blake.

*FMW legend Atsushi Onita.

*Jackie & Bobby Fulton.

*JJ Dillon.

*The Highlanders.

*Tully Blanchard.

*Maxx Payne aka Man Mountain Rock in WWF.

*Scotty Too Hotty

*One Man Gang aka Akeem.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

*Adam Bomb, Bryan Clarke.

*Slick.

*Marina Shafir.

*Mike Rotunda aka IRS.

*Barbie Blank fka Kelly Kelly.

*Mickie James.

*Scarlett Bordeaux.

*Killer Kross.

*WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

*Demolition Ax, Bill Eadie.

*Demolition Smash, Barry Darsow.

*Ultimo Dragon.

*Al Snow.

*Sonny Onoo.

*Sam Houston.

*Nick Aldis.

*Debra McMichael.

*WWE Hall of Famers The Rock N’ Roll Express.

*Former NWA World Champion Tommy Rich.

*Ted DiBiase Jr.

*WWE Hall of Famer The HonkyTonk Man.

*Chelsea Green.

*Swoggle.

*WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake.

*Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

*Velvet Sky.

*Matt Cardona.

*Brian Myers.

For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]