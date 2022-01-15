Current AEW Star “Pretty” Peter Avalon took to Twitter this weekend to promote his upcoming appearances on AEW Dark. Along with the post, however, Peter also included that an announcement on his career status will be made this Monday, January 17.

“I’m currently headed to Orlando for #AEWDark! #PPAALLDAY Wanted to let folks know that I’ll have an ANNOUNCEMENT on my career status THIS MONDAY, 1/17! Thanks for your support!” Peter wrote online.

There are no reports indicating what this announcement may be but we will keep you updated.

Avalon has also appeared in top indie promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, and as the character, Norv Fernum, in TNA/Impact Wrestling. He signed with AEW in April 2019 and was heavily featured on the Being The Elite YouTube series.

“Pretty” Peter was notoriously known for his losing record in AEW, which was 27 straight losses and two draws before he ever picked up his first victory when he defeated Fuego Del Sol on the November 24, 202o episode of AEW Dark. More recently, he’s been included as a part of ‘The Wingmen’ stable, consisting of himself, Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth.

You can see the full post below:

✈️ I’m currently headed to Orlando for #AEWDark! #PPAALLDAY Wanted to let folks know that I’ll have an ANNOUNCEMENT on my career status THIS MONDAY, 1/17! Thanks for your support! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/5dys4kN8Pd — Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) January 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]