If you’ve been wondering where Riho was, wonder no more as the inaugaral AEW Women’s World Champion is apparently suffering from an injury to her right arm. Riho posted a tweet on Thursday evening showing her right arm in a sling.

“I’m taking a rest a little,” Riho tweeted.

Riho was last seen at AEW’s Battle of the Belts event on January 8, where she unsuccessfully challenged Dr. Britt Baker DMD for the AEW Women’s World Championship. It is unclear if Riho suffered the arm injury in the match with Baker or if she had come into the match with the injury. Prior to the Baker match, she had wrestled days earlier in a tag match with Ruby Soho, defeating Baker and her partner Jamie Hayter.

The injury serve as another roadblock for Riho, who has had her momentum halted several times, largely outside of her and AEW’s control, ever since losing the AEW Women’s World Championship to Nyla Rose in February of 2020. She was forced to miss nearly a year in AEW due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has missed other stretches of time due to traveling restrictions between the US and Japan during the pandemic. As of now, it is unknown how much time she will miss with this injury.

You can see Riho’s tweet below.

I’m taking a rest a little. pic.twitter.com/CSx3UJswtK — RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) January 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]