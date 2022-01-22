Mick Foley and Terry Funk were known for their legendary battles against one another all around the globe, as well as the periods of time they were a tag team and took WWE to the extreme as “Chainsaw” Charlie and Cactus Jack.

Mick Foley posted a picture to Twitter this week of the two WWE Hall of Famers reunited, having lunch with one another, and he notes that Funk is still and will always be his idol.

“LUNCH WITH FUNK. I took a road trip to Amarillo to visit Terry Funk, talk about the old days, and enjoy some great BBQ,” Foley writes. “28 years have passed between these two photos, but @TheDirtyFunker remains my idol and mentor.”

Reports emerged last Summer that Terry Funk’s dementia was advancing. As of January 2022, an update from John Arezzi of the Pro Wrestling Spotlight podcast noted that Funk has been doing better lately, and getting the care he needs.

“He’s in assisted living,” Arezzi said of Funk. “I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘am I John, who are you?’

“He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time.”

Funk turned 77 back in late June 2021.

You can see the full tweet from Mick below:

