WWE’s Natalya took to Twitter and revealed that she has a battle wound from her time in last night’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

As seen below, Natalya has a large welt that has developed on her forehead. With the image, she writes the caption, “I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good.”

It’s not exactly clear when she received the injury, but even with it, Nattie had an impressive showing in the women’s Rumble last match. She entered the match at #12 and endured until all 30 women had been introduced to the match.

It was her longtime frenemy, Ronda Rousey, along with Bianca Belair that ultimately eliminated Natalya from the match. She would follow up her elimination by re-entering the ring and trying to sabotage Ronda’s chances. Instead, the eventual winner of the match, Ronda Rousey, would dump Nattie out of the ring once again.

You can see full results from last night’s show at this link.

You can see Natalya’s image below:

I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good’⛓ https://t.co/lzTLRVuzkX pic.twitter.com/byEIr4YlRq — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 30, 2022

