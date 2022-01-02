As noted, the kickoff show for last night’s WWE Day 1 event saw Cesaro & Ricochet teaming up against Sheamus & Ridge Holland. However, the match quickly turned into a handicap, 2 vs. 1 situation, as Ridge Holland suffered a legitimate broken nose and left the ring.

The injury occurred early on in the match as Cesaro got the upper hand on Holland and was tagged in Ricochet for a quick double team. Cesaro helped Ricochet flip onto Holland for a pin attempt, but Ricochet’s boot landed flat on Holland’s face, and that busted his nose open.

Holland immediately rolled to the floor and was checked on by a WWE medic as Sheamus came in and continued the match. After a few minutes at ringside, the medic accompanied Holland to the backstage area for further evaluation. Michael Cole then announced on commentary that Holland would not be returning as he was being treated for a broken nose.

Sheamus went on to win the match, taking Ricochet out at ringside with White Noise on the floor, and then pinning Cesaro after a Brogue Kick.

Stay tuned for updates on Ridge Holland.

You can see the image of his injury below:

This was ugly for Ridge Holland. Surprised to see Sheamus still go over alone against Ricochet and Cesaro. #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/pcPo0A5tIO — JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) January 2, 2022

This how Ridge Holland broke his nose #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/9PD4sEGS5A — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) January 2, 2022