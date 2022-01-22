AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD made an appearance on The Nick Cannon Show on Friday.

Britt Baker appeared during the “Sneaky Freaky Talent” segment. She showed Cannon a few wrestling holds and even applied the Lockjaw Submission on the TV host.

Cannon tweeted about Baker’s appearance.

He wrote, “What’s today’s #SneakyFreaky surprise?! @RealBrittBaker is A DENTIST by day and – wait for it – PRO WRESTLER by night! This @allelitewrestling champ gives me the #LockJaw! WATCH THE FULL STORY at http://youtube.com/nickcannonshow @NickCannon #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #NickCannonShow”

Baker also took to Twitter to thank Cannon and to share photos.

She tweeted, “Thanks for the invite @NickCannon DMD @NickCannonShow”

As noted, Britt Baker will address the crowd during Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. Her last title defense was against Riho at AEW Battle of the Belts.

Below are photos and a video from the show:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]