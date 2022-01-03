WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton has tweeted an amusing reaction to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s bizzare actions on Sunday.

In the middle of the third quarter against the New York Jets, the Bucs WR was seen walking shirtless into the locker room, to the shock of his teammates and coaches. Brown removed his helmet, jersey and shoulder pads, and was seen throwing his throwing his gloves and undershirt to the New Jersey crowd as he ran through one of the end zones with the game clock ticking.

As seen below, Orton shared a screengrab of Brown posing for the crowd before his walk-off, comparing it to his own signature WWE pose. Along with the photos, Orton jokingly wrote that “AB hears voices too.”

Brown has yet to respond to The Viper.

This past Saturday, RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated The Street Profits to successfully retain their RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view. After the match, Orton and Riddle celebrated in the ring with guest hosts The Migos. You can see Orton’s tweet on AB below.