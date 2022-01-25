Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he nailed a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominick Mysterio.

As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.

The likes of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and NXT Superstar Wes Lee posted their reactions via Twitter. At one point, Montez Ford was trending on Twitter as fans marveled over his unreal athleticism.

Ford, Angelo Dawkins and the Mysterios are among the confirmed participants in Saturday night’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. You can click here for the full list of 22 Superstars confirmed thus far.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed which Superstar he will be rooting for in the battle royal, and why he believes this year’s Rumble is the “most wide open” he can remember, with no clear-cut favorite.

Out of this world https://t.co/y4j7t8LDyx — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) January 25, 2022

Ayyyyyye @MontezFordWWE I see you flyin again!!! — Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) January 25, 2022

Ain’t no way Montez Ford is human #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/DJbjGBmxFi — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 25, 2022

