WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight’s RAW Talk, where he previewed Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

When asked which wrestler he’s rooting for punch a ticket to WrestleMania 38, Michaels admitted he was biased towards former NXT Superstars Damian Priest and Riddle.

“I’m kinda biased towards guys I’ve run into here in NXT,” Michaels said. “The likes of Damian Priest and Riddle, I’m definitely pulling for some of those guys! I’d love to see a new breakout star, doesn’t matter who it is. The Royal Rumble match always presents an opportunity for someone to step out. Anything can happen, and careers can be made.”

According to Michaels, this year’s Rumble is the “most wide open” he can remember, with no clear-cut favorite.

“This is absolutely the most wide open Rumble match ever,” Michaels stressed. “I actually enjoy that aspect. It’s harder to pick a winner. Right now, there’s a level playing field. You have a few guys here and there who have separated themselves from others, but most of the roster is on a level playing field. I feel that adds to the excitement of this year’s match, it’s very hard to call the winner.”

As noted, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Rumble match. However, The Beast has not been announced for the match, and is slated to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at the event.

Michaels also gave his two cents on the Lesnar vs. Lashley match.

“The only thing scarier than an angry Brock is a Brock so comfortable in his own skin, that he’s out there having a good time! That means he’s clicking on all cylinders,” Michaels said of Lesnar. “For Bobby, this match is huge, and he is obviously laser focused. He’s a very intense guy.

Michaels added, “This is probably Brock’s toughest fight ever. I’m just going to enjoy this match as a fan!”

After tonight’s RAW, only 8 spots are left to be filled in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. You can click here for the full list of 22 Superstars confirmed so far.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]