Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) took to Instagram on Sunday to question why “70,000 maskless fans” were allowed to attend the Buffao Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL wildcard playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Buffao, NY.

Ryker wrote “Facts.” while agreeing with a fan, who wondered why several churches in the country are still shut down due to strict mask mandates. The fan wrote the following:

There are over 70,000 maskless fans tonight in Highmark Stadium watching the Buffalo Bills play the Ne England in New York. It is also 5 degrees outside and the shoulder to shoulder crowd is going wild. Can someone remind me again why churches with heat in America are still shut down and so many people get upset if you don’t wear a mask except an NFL football game?

As we’ve noted, Ryker is now officially available to accept bookings for wrestling gigs, photo ops/autographs, and appearances. Ryker was released by WWE on November 2021. Prior to his arrival in WWE, Ryker was an NWA Anarchy Heavyweight Champion, NWA National Champion, and TNA Television and Tag Team Champion.

You can see Jaxson Ryker’s Instagram post below.

