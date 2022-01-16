It’s been announced via PWInsider that former WWE star Jaxson Ryker, now going by the ring name “Gunner”, is officially available to accept bookings for wrestling gigs, photo ops/autographs, and appearances. He recommends you contact his agent, Bill Behrens, at [email protected] to schedule an appearance.

Prior to his arrival in WWE, Ryker was an NWA Anarchy Heavyweight Champion, NWA National Champion, and TNA Television and Tag Team Champion.

Jaxson Ryker signed with WWE in 2017 and was a member of the Forgotten Sons in NXT. The stable made their debut on the WWE main roster in 2020, but after controversial tweets from Ryker, the group was disbanded. He then featured on RAW for a period of time as the protégé to Elias, however, the two eventually broke up and feuded for some time. Before his WWE release, he was mostly wrestling on WWE Main Event.

Following his release in November 2021, Ryker took to social media and showed he was taking an optimistic approach to being released from his contract.

“Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a purpose. Romans 8:28. Thank you @wwe for the 5 years of fun. Thank you @wwe universe for the love and memories. Gunner is reborn,” tweeted Ryker.

He reinforced that statement when he appeared on the Wrestling With Faith podcast, telling the host that he’s happy with the five years he had with WWE.

“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry and I’m not mad by any means,” Ryker said. “I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestling in front of thousands of packed-out stadiums, and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know? Doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live RAW that was in Dallas, Texas, and had a good time, but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract, so you know what? I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do. I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me, and let’s just see what happens, man.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]