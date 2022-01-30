Revolution Pro Wrestling held its High Stakes event on Saturday at York Hall in London, England. In the main event, Will Ospreay successfully defended the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Michael Oku.

Will Ospreay has held the RevPro British Heavyweight title since defeating Zack Sabre Jr on February 14, 2020. Past champions include  Hiroshi Tanahashi, Minoru Suzuki, Danny Burch, and AJ Styles.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Alex Coughlin defeated Gideon Grey

* Shota Umino defeated Yota Tsuji

* Dan Moloney defeated Callum Newman

* Alex Windsor (c) defeated Charli Evans (RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match)

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Luke Jacobs

* Gabriel Kidd defeated Francesco Akira

*  Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships Match):

 * Will Ospreay (c) defeated Michael Oku (RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match)

 

 

 

