Revolution Pro Wrestling held its High Stakes event on Saturday at York Hall in London, England. In the main event, Will Ospreay successfully defended the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Michael Oku.

Will Ospreay has held the RevPro British Heavyweight title since defeating Zack Sabre Jr on February 14, 2020. Past champions include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Minoru Suzuki, Danny Burch, and AJ Styles.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Alex Coughlin defeated Gideon Grey

* Shota Umino defeated Yota Tsuji

* Dan Moloney defeated Callum Newman

* Alex Windsor (c) defeated Charli Evans (RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match)

* Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Luke Jacobs

* Gabriel Kidd defeated Francesco Akira

* Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships Match):

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Michael Oku (RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match)

Thinking about it. I think that was the best @RevProUK York Hall show they’ve ever done. Top to bottom everyone on that card over delivered and was amazing to see York Hall that filled up again.

Main thing was it’s was all homegrown talent. I’m excited for British Wrestling — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 30, 2022

In a battle of the New Japan Dojo @Shooter_us defeats @tsuji_njpw in they official opening match of #highstakes #njpw #revpro rematch in the Tokyo Dome one day? #highstakes22 pic.twitter.com/ptSCoHlkMg — Rob Poulloin (@RobPoulloin) January 29, 2022

And still… @WillOspreay defeats @TheOJMO to retain the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship in an emotionally charged main event and then shows of a new championship belt. #RevPro #HighStakes22 pic.twitter.com/M4ZAOYb8xA — Rob Poulloin (@RobPoulloin) January 29, 2022

