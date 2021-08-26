On AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley announced that NJPW star Satoshi Kojima would be his opponent for All Out on Sep. 5. Many fans had assumed that Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi would be set for All Out since Moxley had previously called out Tanahashi.

It was reported before that Moxley had contacted Tony Khan because he wanted to face a top NJPW star. When Tanahashi won the IWGP U.S. Title on NJPW Resurgence, Moxley was watching in the crowd and left in anger.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that plans for Moxley against Tanahashi are still in place. However, it was unlikely that Tanahashi could make All Out on short notice as Tanahashi is scheduled to defend the IWGP U.S. Title against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam on Sep. 4.

Kojima was chosen as a replacement for Tanahashi. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’m not famous to wrestling fans around the world. I understand that,” Kojima admitted. “But Moxley said my name. That’s enough. I want to get a great experience.”

You can view the related tweets below:

