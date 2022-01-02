Pro wrestling legend and 16-time World Champion, Ric Flair, wasn’t happy about a recent opinion piece from Bleacher Report. In it, the author gave his two cents about why Chris Jericho is considered the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) of professional wrestling.

“Competing across four different decades, amassing a resume of championships unmatched by any modern performer and finding success in every major promotion of the last 30 years, he has done, quite literally, everything there is to do in sports entertainment,” the author writes. He also pointed out how, “Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat [were always on top] for so long that it almost became gospel among fans that it was one of those stars and to hell with anyone else breathing the same rarified air.”

These words caught Flair’s attention, and he made a Twitter post along with a screenshot of the article. “You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me!” Flair writes. “First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston, Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord!”

In regards to ‘The Man’ dispute Ric Flair is referring to, Flair took part in legal battles with WWE over the company using his signature term ‘The Man’ for Becky Lynch. He never did win ownership over ‘The Man’ despite owning rights to the phrase ‘To be The Man, you got to beat The Man’.

“I said ‘Why don’t you call [Becky Lynch] The Game?’” Ric Flair recalled on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast. “Triple H said that’s trademarked too, I said, ‘So is The Man.’ He said, ‘No, it’s not. To Be the Man and The Man are two different things,’”

Please. It’s old news now, it’s behind us, but let’s get the facts straight, they still don’t own it. And if I get a chance and I get cleared legally, I’m going to go back and get it.”

You can see Flair’s post below:

