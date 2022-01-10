After months of uncertainty, Ring of Honor looks likely to continue. On Twitter this morning, the promotion announced a date, location, and ticket sale information for ROH Supercard of Honor. The show will take place on Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON APRIL 1 IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH https://t.co/ETnoc5BUWr Tickets for the annual PPV extravaganza go on sale Jan. 21 at 11 AM Eastern/10 AM Central for HonorClub members, and Jan. 28 at 11 AM Eastern/10 AM Central for the general public. pic.twitter.com/oG6VeSnWgD — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 10, 2022

This will be the first Ring of Honor show since Final Battle in December of 2021 and the first Ring of Honor show since the promotion took a hiatus following Final Battle. It is unknown at this time who will be a part of Supercard of Honor or what ROH itself will look like at the show. All contracted ROH talents were let out of their contracts following the hiatus.

Despite Ring of Honor’s hiatus, several aspects of the promotion have remained active, most notably Ring of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham. Gresham has successfully defended the ROH Championship three times since the ROH hiatus, defeating AJ Gray at GCW Blood On The Hills, Adam Priest at New South Pro Wrestling’s Holiday Special, and Chris Sabin at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill. He is scheduled to defend the title against Steve Maclin on a future episode of Impact and against Impact star Josh Alexander at the debut show of Gresham’s new promotion Terminus.

Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor will go on sale for HonorClub members on January 21. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on January 28.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman will be releasing an exclusive interview with ROH founder Cary Silkin later today. It will premiere on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at 5:30 pm EST with the full audio going out on today’s The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast shortly after.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]