PROGRESS Wrestling may now be under new ownership, but that’s not preventing old friends from returning to the promotion. As announced on the company’s Twitter account, Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be making his return to PROGRESS for PROGRESS 128: Technique on February 6 in Manchester, England.

Jonathan appeared in ten events for PROGRESS between 2018 and 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, Gresham was most frequently associated with DDT and GATOH Move wrestler Chris Brookes, with the two teaming together under the name CCK, with Gresham initially filling in for Brookes’ original partner Kid Lykos. Jonathan’s last appearance for the promotion was at Chapter 95, where he took part in the Proteus Title Rumble.

This will be PROGRESS Wrestling’s second show since the promotion was sold to Lee McAteer and Martyn Best earlier this month. The first show under new ownership, Chapter 127: And The Word Was PROGRESS will take place on January 23 in London.

Before he returns to England however, Jonathan Gresham has business to attend to in the US first. He will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship tonight at Impact Hard To Kill, taking on Chris Sabin. Gresham’s promotion, Terminus, will also hold their first show on January 16, where Gresham will again defend the ROH Championship in a Pure Rules match against Impact star Josh Alexander.

You can see PROGRESS Wrestling’s tweet below.

The current @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham will be in action in Manchester February 6th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6HCPpbIez6 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) January 7, 2022

