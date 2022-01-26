As noted this past weekend, Kevin Eck teased online that a “major announcement” will be revealed this week that will excite “anyone who has ever been an ROH fan.”

Via the Ring of Honor Website, it was announced this morning that the company will be establishing a Hall of Fame to coincide with ROH’s 20th Anniversary.

You can see the full press release below:

To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame. Since its inception, ROH has created excellence in professional wrestling by giving the best wrestlers on the planet a platform to showcase their talent. Now ROH will honor the outstanding athletes who have contributed greatly to making it one of the most influential pro wrestling promotions in the industry. The first inductee in the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class will be revealed this Monday. Subsequent inductees will be announced on Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. Also, each episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling in February will be devoted to a Hall of Fame inductee and there will be weekly YouTube specials on the inductees.

The company’s next major event, ROH’s Supercard of Honor XV, is set for this April. It was announced that Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion will headline the Supercard of Honor event.

Supercard of Honor XV will mark ROH’s return from a hiatus. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The only match announced as of this writing is Bandido vs. Gresham.

Founded on February 23, 2002 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ring of Honor has spent the last 19 years as a place for stars to hone their craft inside the squared circle. Standout alumni include Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, as well as stars like Adam Cole, Kevin Owens, and Jay Lethal.

Stay tuned for announcements on who will be inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame.

