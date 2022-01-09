The current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C will be competing at MLW’s Blood & Thunder event on January 21 in Dallas, Texas. MLW’s Twitter page made the announcement earlier today and revealed that she will be going one-on-one against Miranda Gordy on the show

Rok-C has been staying busy despite the unexpected hiatus from Ring of Honor late last year. She was also featured at Impact Hard To Kill last night, appearing ringside for the Texas Death Match between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

You can see the full card for MLW Blood & Thunder below:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs Pagano

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (c) vs Calvin Tankman

MLW World Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

5150 (c) vs the Von Erichs

Jacob Fatu vs Mads Krügger

Mini Abismo Negro vs TBA

ACH vs Davey Richards

The Saito Brothers vs TBA

Rok-C vs Miranda Gordy

Ho Ho Lun vs TBA

You can see the full announcement below:

Rok-C is MLW bound January 21 as she battles Miranda Gordy in Dallas! Be ready for Featherweight action! 💥 🎟️ https://t.co/AT3VssFGnb pic.twitter.com/Q0MG5din4I — MLW (@MLW) January 9, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]