When WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns lost to Seth Rollins – by DQ – at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event, a 734-day streak came to an end.

Reigns hadn’t suffered a loss at a WWE pay-per-view / premium live event since he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre in the 2020 Royal Rumble. Furthermore, Reigns hadn’t lost a singles match at a PPV since losing a TLC Match to King Corbin at the 2019 TLC pay-per-view. That loss to Corbin also marks the last time Reigns was pinned in any sort of WWE match, including at non-televised live events.

You can click here to read the complete recap from the ending to the Reigns vs. Rollins match.

As noted, Reigns reunited with Paul Heyman and cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship later in the night. Reigns laid out Lesnar with a spear, before hitting The Beast with a belt shot to the face. Bobby Lashley covered Lesnar to begin his second WWE Title reign.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]