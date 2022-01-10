WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Big E & The Viking Raiders in a Six-Man Match at Sunday’s WWE Supershow in Boston.

Several fans on social media have shared videos of “The Tribal Chief” breaking character and thanking fans who attended the show at TD Garden.

“I’d like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out,” Reigns said. “We all know what’s going on with this pandemic. I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves so that we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you.”

This past Friday on SmackDown, Seth Rollins was hinted as Reigns’ opponent at the upcoming Royal Rumble event in St. Louis, Missouri. Reigns and Rollins had their last one-on-one match during the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the January 30 event.

You can watch a video of Roman Reigns addressing the Boston crowd below.

🚨🚨🚨 ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! 🚨🚨🚨 Roman Reigns se sale FUERA DE PERSONAJE agradeciendo a la fanaticada por asistir a WWE esta noche en Boston y les pide que se cuiden por la pandemia 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Daq1C4avoW — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) January 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]