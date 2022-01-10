WWE held a Supershow on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston. In the main event, Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders & Big E.

Below are the results:

* Xia Li defeated Natalya

* Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus

* Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated Austin Theory

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi (Smackdown Women’s Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan (RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders & Big E

