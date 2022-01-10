WWE held a Supershow on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston. In the main event, Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders & Big E.
Below are the results:
* Xia Li defeated Natalya
* Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus
* Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated Austin Theory
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi (Smackdown Women’s Championship Match)
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan (RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders & Big E
