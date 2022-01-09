WWE held a Supershow in Glen Falls, New York on Saturday night. In the main event, Roman Reigns and the Usos defeated Big E and the Viking Raiders.

Below are the full results:

* Xia Li defeated Natalya

* Sheamus defeated Rick Boogs

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi with Sonya Deville as a special guest referee (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler (United States Championship Match)

* Riddle defeated Austin Theory

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair (RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Big E & Viking Raiders

We really could have been #RoyalGlow but you wanna act stank @MsCharlotteWWE! see you at #wweglenfalls "queen" 👊 pic.twitter.com/PDUdHNPyYp — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 8, 2022

