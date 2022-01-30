As noted, former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was a surprise entrant in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, ultimately winning to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38.

Since her return to WWE last night, Rousey has taken to social media to express how challenging it was to return just four months after giving birth. She also notes how her intent was always to come back to the Royal Rumble as soon as she discovered she was pregnant.

“I just had a baby 4 months ago…. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022. Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before,” Ronda writes.

But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us.

Now it’s my turn.”

Rousey has not named her opponent for WrestleMania 38 yet, but it’s been reported that she will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who she last eliminated in the Rumble. WWE and Rousey have both confirmed that she will make her return on Monday’s post-Rumble RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

