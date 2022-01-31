Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, was a guest on this week’s Les anti-pods de la lutte by TVA Sports. The show is hosted by wrestling historian and French-speaking Quebecer, Pat Laprade.

Zayn confirmed that he has signed a new contract with WWE. He also discussed his happiness within the company but admitted that he always wants more and that he’s never 100% happy.

“Of course, every talent in the locker room, everyone, always wants more,” Sami explained. “It’s normal. Even Roman Reigns who is the number one in our company. It’s everybody. So, I’m not going to say I’m 100% happy with what I have right now. I do the best I can, but there are things I don’t control 100%. But with everything that’s happened in the last year, I’m really happy to stay here.

“I feel that the company has confidence in me. They often use me in talking segments. I think I do a good job and I find that the company recognizes my work. And that’s why I’m always in a storyline. Maybe that’s why some talents weren’t happy because they think they never had an opportunity. I really can’t say that. I get lots of them and that’s why I’m really happy.”

Sami Zayn was also asked about some dream matches that he would like to have. He revealed that he had pitched an idea to work with Jeff Hardy, but Hardy was fired soon after.

“I had spoken with creative about a storyline with Jeff Hardy,” Zayn said. “Jeff was one of my heroes when I was a teenager. He was one of my biggest inspirations when I started. My idea was to have a ladder match against him at WrestleMania. I had a big storyline planned in my head, but unfortunately, two weeks after speaking with creative about it, he was fired.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Les anti-pods de la lutte with an h/t to Pat Laprade for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]