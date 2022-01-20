Several matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show, airing from Cleveland, Ohio. The main event of the night will see Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to determine the undisputed TNT Champion. In Cody’s absence while he battling COVID-19, AEW determined an interim TNT Champion, which was won by Guevara after defeating Dustin Rhodes. Now, the two will see who can climb up the ladder first and retrieve both titles to be crowned the undisputed AEW TNT Champ.

There will also be a lights out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy after Orange inavertedly pushed Adam’s girlfriend, Britt Baker, into a table during their match this week. Best Friends and Cole, The Young Bucks, and ReDRagon have all been feuding for weeks.

The tension between Chris Jericho and his inner circle members Santana and Ortiz seems to be heating up with Eddie Kingston in the middle. The trio of Jericho, Ortiz, and Santana will take on Daniel Garcia and team 2point0 next week, but Santana and Ortiz mentioned how they might not be looking out for Jericho any longer.

Talented in-ring competitor Leyla Hirsch is tired of feeling held back by her tag team partners, so she wants to wrestle them now. First on the list is Red Velvet, and the two will go one-on-one next Wednesday.

You can see the card so far below:

Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & Team 2.0

Anything Goes Lights-Out Match

Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

Ladder Match for the Undisputed TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]