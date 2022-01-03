As noted earlier, Sasha Banks might have suffered a leg or knee injury during her match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WWE Supershow in Fayetteville, NC.

According to PWInsider, Banks’ left leg was planted awkwardly as she took an over-the-knee backbreaker from Flair, before hitting the mat. The Boss kicked out of a pinfall but then stayed on the mat, which led to the referee checking on her. The match continued with several more spots, until Flair retained her title with the Natural Selection.

The report added that Banks was helped out of the ring by officials. She was later examined for possible injuries. You can see a video clip below of the spot that might have injured Banks.

As seen below, Banks has taken to Twitter to provide an update on her possible injury.

I’m good 👊🏽

Thank you for the love always. 💙

Thank you for the love always. 💙 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2022

