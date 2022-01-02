Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is finding major success with her new OnlyFans account. In a post on her page, Scarlett notes how she has shut down her custom requests due to the overwhelming response she received.

“Hey everyone! I got a MASSIVE outpour for custom requests, and I will be closing them until I’ve been able to respond and look at all of them!” Scarlett writes. “I put a lot of work into every request that I do and if I pick your custom I will get back to you, so thanks for the patience! I’ll also be getting a list of clothing together soon as well! A lot of people asked about kiss cards as well so here is what they look like! They are $100 each while supplies last, so DM me ASAP! (Oh, and roasts are still $50 via text and $100 for a video roast!)”

As she mentions, Scarlett offers a variety of content from her OnlyFans page, including custom videos (when available), cards that she personally kissed and signed, as well as outfits of her own that she will be auctioning off.

OnlyFans, which is the largest content subscription service on the internet, was first created in London in 2016. In recent years, the service has grown exponentially and shows little signs of slowing down.

Scarlett and fiance Karrion Kross (aka Killer Kross) have multiple indie and convention bookings announced for the next few months. Scarlett will make her in-ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ, against the debuting Harley Cameron, who is the fiancée to NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn. Kross will wrestle Flip Gordon that night. WWE released Scarlett and Kross back on November 4, along with 16 other talents.