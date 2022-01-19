Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty was a guest on Talk Is Jericho this week. He recently quit his role as a coach at WWE’s Performance Center and admitted the reason was simply down to not having fun anymore.

“I was just not having fun, and I knew it was time to move on,” Scotty reflected. “And I told myself when I came back that was one of my goals, was to walk away on my own this time.”

During the past year, WWE has made a lot of changes to the developmental brand but that is more than just creating NXT 2.0, and bringing out new wrestlers. Scotty 2 Hotty revealed an odd request that Vince McMahon had, specifically for the coaches.

“We got to the Performance Center for television, we don’t have any fans outside. For the longest time, there weren’t any fans. And then in the building, it’s all in-house people, so we were wearing our NXT tracksuits,” he said. “But as soon it started to change and Hunter went away. The other guys started to come in it was, ‘okay we are back to business casual now.’ Then the next week, this is awesome. Next week it was, ‘Vince wants the coaches looking younger. So we need you guys to start dying your beards and cutting your hair.’ The coaches. I literally lost sleep over that.”

Scotty 2 Hotty also spoke about the changes in more detail. The former Too Cool member admitted there wasn’t much explanation for them, and he felt like the company had killed off something awesome.

“There’s just not a lot of explanation to it about what happened,” he confirmed. “And yeah, it pisses you off, right? As being a part of it. But, it’s also sad because it’s kind of like they killed it off and they killed this awesome thing that we had off. So we lost this awesome thing, it was almost like dealing with a death, dude, it was just sad.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]