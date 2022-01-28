Seth Rollins recently spoke with The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble, where he will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a match where SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be banned from ringside.

We’ve noted how Rollins recently name-dropped Jon Moxley (fka WWE’s Dean Ambrose) during a SmackDown promo to build to the match with Reigns, referring to their history together in The Shield. After the line with the name-drop, Reigns compared Rollins to John Cena, asking if Cena wrote the promo for him, and knocking him for using similar promo material two weeks in a row. Rollins was asked about the Cena comparison in this new interview, and he laughed it off.

Rollins then said he’d rather Cena write his promo than Paul Heyman, who often works behind-the-scenes with Reigns and recently worked on-screen with him. Rollins apparently made a reference to Heyman’s past with the jab.

“I’d much rather Cena write my promo than Paul Heyman,” Rollins said. “One of those guys drew major money and the other stole money.”

Rollins continued and mentioned how Cena has had enormously lucrative opportunities in movies and marketing, starring in feature films and commercials. He was asked if that’s something he would like to pursue.

“If it happens, it happens,” Rollins said. “I don’t have a ton of aspirations as far as Hollywood is concerned and being in commercials or movies. If it comes it comes. I’m not going to force that sort of thing. I always love to see people like John Cena, Batista, The Rock and my wife Becky Lynch do things outside of WWE, but I’m very content in doing what I’m doing.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Rollins’ recent comments on the Moxley name-drop.

Rollins is set to appear on tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown for the final build to his match with Reigns.

