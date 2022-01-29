Several AEW talents including Taz, Red Velvet, and Dax Harwood of FTR filed for new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office via ‘Gimmick Attorney’ Mike Dockins.

Photos were shared via Twitter from Dockins, showing each star with their certificates of registration. Harwood and Red Velvet filed to trademark their ring names, while Taz filed for ‘The Human Suplex Machine’, a phrase he’s been using since the 1990s.

The following description accompanied the filings:

International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

AEW has only filed one trademark as a company this year, that being the term “Paragon”. It’s rumored that the name will be used for the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, in place of the name previously used in WWE, Undisputed Era.

Trademark if you can, register if I let you. Thankfully ⁦@OfficialTAZ⁩ was pleased that the US government officially recognizes him as THE HUMAN SUPLEX MACHINE so I didn’t have to get dumped on my head. pic.twitter.com/DcIsG3TiIB — "Gimmick Attorney®" Mike Dockins (@gimmickattorney) January 27, 2022

