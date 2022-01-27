As noted earlier tonight, CM Punk and MJF are set to headline next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The two began feuding back in November 2021 and will finally have their first match against each other in Chicago next Wednesday, February 2nd.

Other matches for the show have been announced, including a tag team match between The Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) vs. Penta El Zero M & Pac.

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Nyla Rose emerged from the backstage area and demanded that she gets a match against Ruby Soho on next Wednesday’s Dynamite. Stay tuned for confirmation on this match.

You can see the card below:

MJF vs. CM Punk

The Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) vs. Penta El Zero M & Pac

Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose (Not yet official)

