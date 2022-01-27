After months of trading insults back and forth on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk and MJF are finally scheduled to collide inside the squared circle. Next week’s Dynamite will see the two men go one-on-one in the main event of the show for the very first time.

Punk and MJF continued their verbal warfare on tonight’s show, with Punk begging Maxwell to step into the ring and settle their feud in Cleveland. MJF would instead issue his challenge to Punk for Chicago, claiming that he will defeat him in “the dumpster fire” that is Punk’s hometown.

As their words grew more heated, members of The Pinnacle came out from the back as Shawn Spears, inside the ring, surprise ambushed CM Punk. This eventually led to Wardlow powerbombing him onto a chair. MJF then sits in the classic Punk fashion on top of his chest and says the same place Punk’s journey started, it will end — in Chicago.

The two men began feuding in November 2021 after MJF extended his hand to CM Punk but was ignored. In the weeks that followed, the men would make headlines by referencing WWE stars like The Miz, Roddy Piper, and even poked fun at WrestleMania.

MJF has continually ducked out of matches with Punk despite being challenged again and again. On the way to their collision, Punk has defeated Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and the trio of MJF and FTR when he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin.

