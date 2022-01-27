Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite Beach Break viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what’s in store tonight:

* CM Punk will speak

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will speak

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Ladder Match: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

