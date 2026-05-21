Former WWE Star Parker Boudreaux Says He Was Given A Raise Two Weeks Before Release

Former WWE and AEW talent Parker Boudreaux was once hailed as the next generation "Brock Lesnar" by many fans, but unfortunately, he couldn't make it work in either WWE or AEW. Today, Boudreaux still competes in the industry, currently competing in indie promotions across the Oceania Region.

During an interview with the "Wrestling Observer," he recalled his time in WWE, claiming he enjoyed it and can see himself returning there someday soon.

"Just what an honor to be in the WWE, and I was on TV every Tuesday," he said. "I was doing a great job, I thought, because I got a raise, you know, two weeks before I got released."

Boudreaux admits he was blindsided, especially because of the raise, but, in hindsight, realizes that this was simply how the pro wrestling business works.

"I knew I put my 100% work ethic in there, and now I've just grown tremendously internationally, and all these different techniques, living in the dojo in Japan for years," he added, noting that since his time with WWE, he's done so many things in pro wrestling that has proven his passion for the industry and has grown to have grace with his early run in WWE as he had just gotten into the industry.