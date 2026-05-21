Former WWE Star Parker Boudreaux Says He Was Given A Raise Two Weeks Before Release
Former WWE and AEW talent Parker Boudreaux was once hailed as the next generation "Brock Lesnar" by many fans, but unfortunately, he couldn't make it work in either WWE or AEW. Today, Boudreaux still competes in the industry, currently competing in indie promotions across the Oceania Region.
During an interview with the "Wrestling Observer," he recalled his time in WWE, claiming he enjoyed it and can see himself returning there someday soon.
"Just what an honor to be in the WWE, and I was on TV every Tuesday," he said. "I was doing a great job, I thought, because I got a raise, you know, two weeks before I got released."
Boudreaux admits he was blindsided, especially because of the raise, but, in hindsight, realizes that this was simply how the pro wrestling business works.
"I knew I put my 100% work ethic in there, and now I've just grown tremendously internationally, and all these different techniques, living in the dojo in Japan for years," he added, noting that since his time with WWE, he's done so many things in pro wrestling that has proven his passion for the industry and has grown to have grace with his early run in WWE as he had just gotten into the industry.
Parker Boudreaux recounted the day he was released from WWE and believes he might return someday soon
While he mainly focused on the positives about his pro wrestling career, Parker Boudreaux dug deeper into his WWE release and contrasted it to how the promotion is now run under TKO and handles releases of wrestlers today, before recalling the exact day of his release.
"When I was there, it was, like, COVID time, so it was, like, everybody was still kinda sick and stuff like that, and you had to get tested a lot," he remembered. "I thought it was, like, a great day, and I just got back to my apartment, I got the call from Mr. [John] Laurinaitis, and they said it was budget cuts."
Boudreaux then added that the man who released him, John Laurinaitis, isn't even signed to WWE anymore, and there are many new faces in charge of deciding who gets hired or released from the promotion who don't know him.
"So it's the person that fired me that is not even there, and I talk to, you know, many superstars still in the WWE now, and Mr. [Paul] Heyman, some other people," Boudreaux said. "So, it's just I think the relationship with me and WWE is still really solid."
While it would be surprising to see Boudreaux signed to WWE after his release, several others who were released alongside him, like Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae, have all made their way to the promotion (and released again), so it might not be too far-fetched.