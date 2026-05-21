WWE NXT Announces Official Signings Of Mason Rook, Former Nikki Blackheart And More

It's that time of year again where WWE introduces a new rookie class at the WWE Performance Center, and this new one features someone "NXT" fans have quickly come to know. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, the "NXT" account announced the official signings of Mason Rook, Lacey Simon, Marcus Brown, and Nicole Martinez, better known as Nikki Blackheart. S

Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center! 🔥 Mason Rook

Lacey Simon

Nicole Martinez

Marcus Brown pic.twitter.com/kjxueNAokK — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 20, 2026

The announcement was a mere formality for Rook, who debuted in "NXT" nearly a month ago after having previously worked the UK independent scene and Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH under the name Will Kroos. In his short "NXT" tenure, Kroos has already established himself as an NXT Championship contender, laying out Tony D'Angelo on his first night. His in-ring debut occurred earlier this week, where he and Kam Hendrix defeated Tony D'Angelo and Myles Borne.

Though not as notable as Rook with the WWE audience, Blackheart's inclusion in the class won't come as a surprise, as WWE reportedly signed her back in March following a tryout. Trained by former WWE star Gangrel, Blackheart has wrestled on the indie scene for two years, including working US spot shows for the WWE owned AAA promotion in 2025. She worked a dark match prior to "NXT" under the name Martinez, defeating Skylar Rae.

Meanwhile Simons, who like Blackheart was reportedly signed by WWE in March, is the daughter of WCW/ECW/WWE star and current AEW producer Dean Malenko. Under the name Marie Malenko, Simons debuted in NOAH in February, and would work a handful of matches with Dream Star Marigold as well; it remains unclear if she'll keep the Marie Malenko name in WWE. As for Brown, he is the only one of the four signees with no pro wrestling experience, having instead worked as a fitness influencer and bodybuilder in his native UK.