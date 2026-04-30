John Cena Comments On WWE NXT Debut Of Will Kroos

It's not often that a "WWE NXT" debutant receives the backing of a legend like John Cena, but it seems that Will Kroos — "NXT's" newest star — has a fan in the retired wrestler.

English wrestler Kroos made his debut on the April 28 edition of "NXT," where he landed a moonsault on NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo. Cena took to X and quote tweeted the video of Kroos' attack on D'Angelo, posting the chant that fans had for Kroos in his homeland.

"HE'S BIG.... HE'S BAD.... HE'LL BODYSLAM YOUR DAD!!! 🔥🔥🔥," said Cena in his post.

Kroos is an unknown figure in the North American pro wrestling scene, with "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph even asking on commentary if a fan had entered the ring and assaulted D'Angelo. Kroos made his WWE debut during D'Angelo's segment. The NXT Champion holder boisterously stated that no one could usurp him as champion, after which he was first confronted by EVIL, who made his WWE NXT debut. Tavion Heights then attacked him before Kroos appeared out of nowhere, landed a moonsault on Tony D'Angelo, and stood over him.

Kroos featured prominently on the British indie scene, wrestling for PROGRESS and RevPro, among others, while also wrestling for the Japanese promotion, Pro Wrestling Noah.