WWE Reportedly Signs Independent Star Nikki Blackheart Following Recent Tryout

WWE has reportedly signed indie star Nikki Blackheart after her recent tryout with the promotion.

"PWInsider Elite" reports that sources within WWE's Performance Center have informed them that WWE has secured the signature of the talented indie wrestler. The report added that Blackheart has been wrestling since 2024.

Blackheart, who is from the Dominican Republic, was recently brought in by WWE as part of its tryout. Following the news of her being invited to the tryout, Blackheart wrote an emotional post on social media, where she thanked the promotion for the opportunity.

"The biggest pinch me moment 🖤 I was officially invited to the @wwe try out. My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the moments experienced, all the people that have helped me in my journey, my coach, my loved ones, my classmates, all the promoters that took a chance on me, my @lodestone_est2025 girls, and all my supporters that believed in me from day one. I have so much more to say, but for now all I can say is THANK YOU !! 🖤And I'm ready to earn my place @wwerecruit," she said.

After the tryout, she was also invited by WWE star Bayley for a women's training camp called Lodestone, which also included other indie wrestlers like Dreya Mitchell, Izzy Moreno, Erika Reid, and Anita Vaughan, to name a few. The 29-year-old wrestler has featured in promotions like CCW and MPX, where she has wrestled the likes of Harley Cameron and Abadon, and currently holds the women's titles in both promotions.