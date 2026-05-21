WWE's Booker T Says Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Fight Was A 'Worked Shoot'

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not happy with how the fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano panned out, calling the match pre-determined.

Rousey and Carano's long-awaited clash ended in just 17 seconds as the latter submitted to the armbar, and the duo were then seen embracing and laughing with each other after the fight. Many on social media have accused the two of staging the match, something Booker T also discussed on his "Hall of Fame" show.

"I've seen a lot of fights in my life, and I've been in the wrestling business for 35 years now. It's three things I look for when it comes to combat, especially when I'm watching something like this — it's a work, it's a worked shoot, and it's a shoot. This was a worked shoot. That was not real," he said. "It was real as far as the takedown goes, but everything after that was, 'I'm ready, let's go home.' It was one of those types of deals. If you go back and watch it and study it, you're going to come to the same conclusion that I'm saying right now."

The WWE legend believes that it was a disappointment for the millions of fans who were eager to watch it. He compared it to a robbery and said it was the biggest heist in fighting history in the United States.

"That fight was not fair for the people. For Ronda Rousey to come back and literally win like that was the biggest heist I've ever seen," he said. "I'm talking about since one of those Brinks jobs with Bonnie and Clyde — not since something Dillinger and Pretty Boy Floyd would've done. This is the biggest heist that I've seen, perhaps in the history of fighting here in the United States of America."

The fight was Rousey's first MMA fight in a decade, while Carano hadn't gotten in an MMA ring since 2009, where she lost the first match of her career to Cris Cyborg.