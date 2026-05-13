Ronda Rousey Explains UFC's Lack Of Involvement In Carano Fight

Ronda Rousey's upcoming fight with Gina Carano will headline the first-ever all-MMA card presented by Jake Paul's MVP organization, but MVP weren't the first party that Rousey took the fight to. Given her history with the company, Rousey originally pitched the idea to the UFC, specifically Dana White and Hunter Campbell, but during a recent interview with Complex, Rousey explained why the UFC, but more specifically Campbell, weren't high on the idea of Rousey vs. Carano.

"They gave me a great deal for their last ever pay-per-view fight card, but it was them switching over to the streaming model, and Hunter Campbell being the new leadership in the company, he actively tried to sabotage this fight," Rousey said. "[He] tried to misrepresent Gina saying she wasn't serious, that she wasn't going to make the weight, he was trying to get me to fight other people, he was basically like just s******* on us and the marketability of our fight."

Rousey explained that the idea the UFC presented to her and Carano was that they would fight over the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship, a title that had been inactive since 2023. Rousey said that White wanted to use the fight as a way to officially retire the belt as the 145 pound women's division doesn't really exist anymore. However, the way Campbell talked about the title and the division left Rousey furious. "Hunter was like 'Yeah then we could finally get rid of that division,' and like the disdain that he spoke of it, I'm like 'Motherf***** you're the promoter okay? If it's not doing well it's your fault.'"

Rousey went on to say that there are still great female fighters competing in the featherweight division, and that she hopes one day her two daughters could compete at 145 pounds given that she thinks they will both grow up to be much bigger than her. She rounded off by saying that even her own mother isn't a fan of Campbell following their interactions, which ultimately led to Rousey taking the Carano fight into her own hands.