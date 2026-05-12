Ronda Rousey Expecting Gina Carano Bout To Be 'Biggest MMA Fight Of All Time'

The highly anticipated fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano takes place this Saturday on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will mark the first fight of Rousey's career in nearly ten years, while Carano hasn't been in an MMA fight since 2009, but the two women are arguably the biggest names in the history of women's MMA, making it a dream bout for long-time fight fans.

Someone who knows the weight of the bout is Rousey herself, who stated in a recent interview with Complex that she understands the expectations surrounding the fight and event, but knows that she and Carano can deliver something special. "I mean there's big expectations. I'm expecting this to be the most viewed MMA fight of all time. It's the first MMA fight on Netflix, and we've got the biggest stars in the sport, and Gina is my dream fight. She's the only person I would come back to fight for, and she's the whole reason why I got into fighting in the first place."

The event is being hosted by Jake Paul's MVP organization, marking the first time the boxer is hosting an all-MMA event, but as far as getting the fight going, it was Rousey who spear-headed the idea after getting some inspiration from her opponent, and an old boxing legend. "I was sitting in an office chair nine months pregnant, and I saw a video of Gina giving an interview and there was a lot of things that kind of led up to me being primed for this. I think a big thing was Mike Tyson making his comeback at nearly 60 being the most viewed combat sports event of all time, and so I kind of put it in my mind that like that wasn't a nostalgia-fest, that was people missed something that he brought."

Please credit "Complex" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.